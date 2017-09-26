Buy Photo Executive chef Chris Franz displays the Rattlesnake Club’s Michigan trout, pan seared with a roasted radish and pea tendrils salad. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Longtime Rattlesnake Club executive chef Chris Franz is leaving the nearly 30-year-old Detroit restaurant.

“A new season has begun at the Rattlesnake Club,” said a statement posted to the riverfront restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday. “Executive chef Chris Franz has moved onto a new adventure.”

The post explained that chef de cuisine Jeff Lanctot will replace Franz as executive chef. No word yet on where Franz’s “new adventure” will take him.

Franz joined the upscale, wine-friendly fine dining spot in 2001 and Lanctot came aboard a few years later in 2004. James Beard Award winning chef Jimmy Schmidt founded the restaurant in 1988 and sold to the Stroh Cos. Inc., its landlord, in 2010.

This spring Detroit News restaurant critic Molly Abraham gave Rattlesnake a four-star review and reported that it recently made some tweaks including a new rotisserie oven and a 30-minute lunch guarantee for those coming by on their lunch hour.

The Rattlesnake Club is at 300 River Place Drive in Detroit. Call (313) 567-4400 or visit rattlesnakedetroit.com.

