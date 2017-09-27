Crispy Rolls will serve a variety of deep fried rolls at the Lager House Tuesday. A small variety of soups and salads will also be served. (Photo: Crispy Rolls)

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Sing-alongs with live German bands, German food and beer. 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 28. $3 cover. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

Farewell to Autumn Dinner at Chapman House: A family-style menu served with optional wine and cocktail pairings in the rear courtyard. 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $75 per person. 311 Walnut, Rochester. (248) 759-4406.

Bourbon Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about the tastes and history of bourbon from spirits and wine specialist Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511.

Oktoberfest at Shepherd of the Lakes: German food, beer and music. 5-11 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 2101 S. Hacker, Brighton. (810) 227-5099.

Beer 101 at HomeGrown Brewing Company: Advanced Cicerone Annette May will teach a class in beer tasting techniques that explores different styles of beer. Class includes appetizer and six beers to taste. 1-3 p.m. Sun. $15. Email marie@homegrownbrewco.com to register. 28 N. Washington, Oxford. (248) 800-4244.

Vegan Barbecue at MotorCity Wine Bar: The Grim Feeder pop-up will serve fried “chicken,” barbecue “ribs” and more made with 100 percent vegan seitan. Dine in or carry out. 5-10 p.m. Sun. A la carte pricing. 1949 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 483-7283.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: For five nights, two area chefs will team up for a multicourse dining experience with wine. Pairings are Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla of Voyager with Alex Knezevic of Verticle on Oct. 2; Rebecca LaMalfa of Standby and Kate Williams of Lady of the House on Oct. 3; Jordan Hoffman of Parc and Joe Flores of Peterboro on Oct. 4; Ernesto Antopia of Cafe Cortina and Craig Myrand of Diamonds on Oct. 5; Michael Barrera of Prime + Proper and Joe VanWagner of Bistro 82 on Oct. 6. $125 per person, per dinner. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Crispy Rolls pop-up at PJ’s Lager House: One of the newer pop-ups in town, Crispy Rolls offers a spin on fried spring rolls. Stuffings include cheeseburger, buffalo chicken and vegetarian options like fajita, barbecue made with shredded jackfruit and chipotle macaroni and cheese, plus traditional crispy roll with spicy red cabbage, black sesame and scallion. A small variety of soups and salads will also be served. 6 p.m.-midnight Tues. All items are $3 each; cash only. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668 or facebook.com/crispyrolldetroit.

Sappori D’Autunno Tuscan Harvest Dinner at La Dulce: The Wine and Dine Series presents a six-course dinner with wine pairings and an aperativo specialty drink. 6 p.m. Oct. 5. $95. 2 Washington, Detroit. bit.ly/WDTuscan.

Brews and Bites at HomeGrown Brewing Company: A five-course seasonal dinner and beer pairing. 7 p.m. Oct. 11. $65 all inclusive. 28 N. Washington, Oxford. Reserve by emailing marie@homegrownbrewco.com.

Oktoberfest at Kuhnhenn Brewing Warren Taproom: A festival of of German-style beers at the original location with German food, yard games, live music and more. 3 p.m. Oct. 13. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Oktoberfest at Axle Brewing Co.: Tickets include unlimited German-influenced food like pretzels, beer-braised brisket, brats and more, plus two beers and a keepsake stein. Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 14. $35. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. event.pingg.com/AxleOktoberfest.

Beer Stroll in Downtown Royal Oak: Try food and drink from bars and restaurants in downtown Royal Oak during this self-guided tour. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 14. $40-$50. Downtown Royal Oak. dineroyaloak.org.

Loving Spoonful pop-up at joebar: Chefs James Rigato (Mabel Gray) and Shawn Loving (a Schoolcraft College instructor) will prepare a meal of comfort food to benefit Regenerate Detroit. Former Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy will host the event. 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. $100, all inclusive. 23839 John, Hazel Park. regeneratedetroit.brownpapertickets.com.

Chartreuse Dinner with Philippe Rochez and Tim Master at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails: Guests chefs from New York and France will prepare a five-course meal paired with different varieties of Chartreuse liqueur. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $85, plus tax and tip. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 818-3915.

■To celebrate National Pizza Month, MOD Pizza restaurants will give away a free MOD-size pizza to the first 25 guest at each location on Monday. Restaurants open at 11 a.m. There are eight locations locally, including 13229 Middle Belt in Livonia and 15153 23 Mile in Shelby Township. Visit. teamschostak.com.

■Blaze Pizza will offer $4 pizzas starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 4. There are five Metro Detroit locations, including 112 S. Main in Royal Oak and 2139 Fairlane in Allen Park. For more info on the California-based chain, visit blazepizza.com.

■The general manager of Ocean Prime’s Troy location was named General Manger of the Year at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Ohio. Louis Morgan III, who is from Rochester Hills, has won the honor once before.

