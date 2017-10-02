Buy Photo Dinners enjoy the enclosed patio area at the Local Kitchen in Ferndale in 2014. (Photo: Max Ortiz, file / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Chef-driven Ferndale restaurant Local Kitchen and Bar hosted its last service Sunday.

“It was time for reinvention,” said owner Brian Siegel, who broke the news Sunday afternoon on Facebook. He hinted that there would be a dramatic reinvention in that space, but wasn’t at liberty to go into details yet.

Boasting “well-crafted comfort,” Local Kitchen & Bar opened five years ago under the helm of chef and proprietor Rick Halberg, a longtime player in the Metro Detroit food scene who has since left Local.

“When we opened the competition for chef-driven restaurants was significantly less and the Detroit restaurant renaissance was on the early side and competition for destination restaurant traffic was very different and this operation needed to be reinvented,” says Siegel. “It still had a very loyal following and did fine but it was really time to redirect its mission and focus.”

On social media, Siegel thanked supporters and business partners.

“Local began as a discussion with my good friend Rick Halberg that blossomed into a restaurant that deeply cared about providing really good food and service,” he said on Facebook. “While there were ups and downs, I am so thankful for all of the friendships that we built along the way.”

Metro Detroit chef Travis Waynick was the most recent chef at Local Kitchen. He not too recently replaced Joseph Van Wagner and Ben Robison, who have moved onto Bistro 82.

Before Van Wagner and Robison, chef Jared Bobkin was at the helm at Local Kitchen & Bar. He’s currently competing on the FOX reality show “Hell’s Kitchen” with Gordon Ramsay.

“We’ve had great relationships with all the people we’ve worked with, and I think that’s one of the reasons people want to work with us,” said Siegel.

Local Kitchen and Bar was at 334 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale.

