Buy Photo The faro lentil slider which includes cremini mushroom, french lentil, farro, quinoa and sweet potato, served on a bun with frisee, pickled onion, romesco, and avocado mayo at the restaurant located on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale. (Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)2016 (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Vegan restaurant and bar GreenSpace Cafe of Ferndale is branching out into a second location in Royal Oak next year, owners say.

This will be a fast-casual concept titled GreenSpace Grille & Go. at 32867 Woodward, just south of 14 Mile where Moe’s Southwest Grill was. The menu will be 100 percent plant-based, meaning no animal products of any kind will be used.

Expect veggie burgers, bowls, tacos, salads and baked goods prepared fast for people looking for a quick, meat-free meal. There will be raw juice, kombucha, coffee and tea, but no alcohol at this location.

“‘Fast food’ and ‘healthy’ rarely occur in the same sentence, but that’s what we’re bringing to this busy stretch of Woodward,” said cardiologist Joel Kahn, M.D., in a press release. He co-owns GreenSpace Cafe with wife Karen and son Daniel.

GreenSpace Cafe opened at 215 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale in late 2015. The menu here offers lunch, dinner, brunch and craft cocktails, beer and wine. Besides vegetarians and vegans, the restaurant also caters to those with gluten sensitivity and other dietary restrictions and allergies for children and adults.

A food truck, GreenSpace Jungle Truck, launched this summer. Visit greenspacecafe.com for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xVHYFX