Upcoming food and drink events

Chef’s Dinner with Laurentide Winery and Arcadia Brewing Co. at Rattlesnake Club: Executive chef Jeff Lanctot prepares a five-course meal paired with five wines and five beers. 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $68. 300 River Place Drive, Detroit. (313) 567-4400 ext. 6226.

Tour de Vin at Republic: Kicking off its 2017 wine dinner series, Republic will host a five course, Spanish-inspired meal from sous chef Chris Demuth. Sean Sutton of Michigan’s Woodberry Wines will pair the dishes with wines. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs. $100 per person, $275 for all three dinners in series. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 446-8360.

Oktoberfest at Kuhnhenn Brewing Warren Taproom: A festival of of German-style beers at the original location with German food, yard games, live music and more. 3 p.m. Fri. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village Dinner Package at Eagle Tavern: This candlelit harvest dinner includes live music, parlor games and admission to Hallowe’en in the Village. The menu features roasted fall squash with wild rice, dried cherries and pecans, roasted chicken breast with root vegetables and turnip greens, pickled vegetables and baked goods. 6-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Oct. 20-21. $61, $58.75 members, free for children younger than 2. Parking is $6 for nonmembers. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Oktoberfest at Axle Brewing Co.: Tickets include unlimited German-influenced food like pretzels, beer-braised brisket and more, plus two beers and a keepsake stein. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. $35. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. event.pingg.com/AxleOktoberfest.

Beer Stroll in Downtown Royal Oak: Try food and drink from bars and restaurants in downtown Royal Oak during this self-guided tour. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. $40-$50. Downtown Royal Oak. dineroyaloak.org.

Chartreuse Dinner with Philippe Rochez and Tim Master at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails: Guest chefs from New York and France will prepare a five-course meal paired with different varieties of Chartreuse liqueur. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mon. $85, plus tax and tip. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 818-3915.

Port and Chocolate Tasting at Texas de Brazil: A fundraiser for the American Red Cross, this 90-minute tasting class is limited to 25 people. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $45. 1000 Woodward, Detroit. Visit texasdebrazil2014.eventbrite.com for tickets.

Michigan Brewers Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Hundreds of beers from more than 100 Michigan breweries will be available for sampling at this ninth annual autumn event. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 28. $40-$45. 2934 Russell, Detroit. mibeer.com/detroit-fall-festival.

Fall Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore Veneto in the fall with six dishes and wines from the region. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $135 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: The main event of a weeklong cocktail event, this tasting event features food and drink from the area’s top dining destinations, including the Apparatus Room, Selden Standard, Wright & Company, Mabel Gray, Gold Cash Gold and others. Tickets include 12 beverage samples. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $50. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 757-2412.

Restaurant news

More Starbucks: Just in time for pumpkin spice latte season, Starbucks has opened two new cafes in downtown Detroit. Last week a Starbucks Reserve location debuted on the ground floor of the Westin Book Cadillac, 1114 Washington Blvd. This is the first Starbucks Reserve in the city. This version of the coffee chain boasts “rare and distinctive coffees” including nitrogen-infused cold brew, which is poured like a Guinness beer on draft. It’s open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. The GM Renaissance Center also recently got a second Starbucks outpost in Tower 100 on Level Two across from CVS Pharmacy. The 1,700-square-foot coffee shop will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., at least for the first few months of business. This cafe will have extended hours and a bigger menu than the original RenCen Starbucks.

Buddy’s to open in Ann Arbor: The first Buddy’s Pizza location in Ann Arbor opens to the public at 3 p.m. Friday. Along with Detroit-style pizza, the full service location will have indoor and outdoor seating for more than 200 people. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant is at 3153 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township.

Latin cuisine in Midtown: Bolero Latin Cuisine — from the Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine in downtown Detroit — is readying to open next month at 51 W. Forest in Detroit.

Zingerman’s Candy: Hand-crafted candy made by Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory will get a new retail shop at 3723 Plaza, Suite 3, in Ann Arbor. The grand opening is 9 a.m. Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween. Call (734) 277-1922.

