Just in time for pumpkin spice latte season, Starbucks has opened two new cafes in downtown Detroit.

Last week a Starbucks Reserve location debuted on the ground floor of the Westin Book Cadillac, 1114 Washington Blvd. This is the first Starbucks Reserve in the city.

This version of the coffee chain boasts “rare and distinctive coffees” including nitrogen-infused cold brew, which is poured like a Guinness beer on draft. The nitrogen makes the coffee light and creamy, but with no cream or sugar added.

The caffeine content of this draft coffee is high for cold brew, too. A 16 ounce of nitro cold brew has 280 mg of caffeine, compared to an iced coffee blend of the same size, which has 165 mg.

The Westin Starbucks Reserve is open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

The GM Renaissance Center also recently got a second Starbucks outpost. Located in Tower 100 on Level Two across from CVS Pharmacy, this is the first full-service, franchise-owned Starbucks in the building.

The 1,700-square-foot coffee shop will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., at least for the first few months of business. This cafe will have extended hours and a bigger menu than the original RenCen Starbucks.

These two locations join downtown’s existing Starbucks in Campus Martius on the ground floor of the Ernst & Young building and on St. Antoine in Greektown. There’s also a Starbucks on Woodward in Midtown.

Other Starbucks Reserve locations can be found throughout Metro Detroit.

