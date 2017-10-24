Buy Photo Shack burgers and crinkle cut fries. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Popular New York City-based burger joint Shake Shack will open its second Metro Detroit location Wednesday in Troy.

The first 75 people in line at 11 a.m. for Wednesday’s opening day will get a free Concrete of Troy, one of their blended frozen custard treats that has a local twist for this location. It’s made with vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate sprinkles and Zingerman’s Buenos Aires dulce de leche brownie.

The Troy Shake Shack, 850 W. Big Beaver, also serves a Pie Oh My concrete made with a slice of Detroit’s Sister Pie’s seasonal creation. Five percent of sales from this treat will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Shake Shack also serves Angus beef burgers, flat-top Vienna beef dogs, cage-free chicken, crinkle-cut fries, beer and wine.

This week the chain announced the debut of chili at most locations nationwide. Starting Nov. 2, customers can order chili cheeseburgers, chili cheese dogs and chili cheese fries. Those using the Shack App can access the chili-smothered items starting Monday.

When Shake Shack made its area debut in Campus Martius in February, fans lined up down the street to get a taste.

Shake Shack was founded in 2004 in New York’s Madison Square Park, and has expanded to more than 150 locations worldwide.

