Blackfinn Ameripub’s Royal Oak location has closed. (Photo: blackfinnameripub.com)

Blackfinn Ameripub’s Royal Oak location closed without notice this week.

The Royal Oak’s location has already been scrubbed from the chain’s website, which only lists the Clinton Township restaurant in Partridge Creek. There are Blackfinn locations in North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Wisconsin, Florida, Alabama, Illinois and Washington, D.C.

The Royal Oak restaurant was opened at 530 S. Main in 2008. Calls for comment from Blackfinn management have not been returned.

Justin Near of Near Perfect Media, which represents several restaurants in downtown Royal Oak including the Morrie, which is located across the street from Blackfinn, said he hopes a new concept moves in soon.

“While we never want to see a neighboring restaurant close their doors, I would hope that a solid concept can quickly take the space and bring even more people to downtown Royal Oak,” said Near, adding that Blackfinn employees may be able to find new jobs quickly since many restaurants are hiring, including all of his downtown Royal Oak clients.

The Partridge Creek location of Blackfinn Ameripub remains open at 17380 Hall in Clinton Township.

