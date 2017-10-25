The Detroit Fire and Police Departments will compete to see who makes the best chili at the annual Metro D 10 Alarm Chili Challenge Nov. 4 in Ferndale (Photo: Courtesy of Metro D 10 Alarm Chili Challenge)

Upcoming food and drink events

Dine Drink Detroit Week 2017: Several Detroit bars and restaurants will offer a special for at least one food item and a drink for $15. Promotion runs through Thursday. Visit dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Noir tasting at Jolly Pumpkin: Everything will be black, including the food, the drink and dress code. The blind tasting includes five wines and some Jolly Pumpkin beer. 7-9:30 p.m. Thurs. $50, all inclusive. 419 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 544-6256.

Michigan Brewers Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Hundreds of beers from more than 100 Michigan breweries will be available for sampling at this ninth annual autumn event. 5-9 p.m. Fri. and 1-6 p.m. Sat. $40-$45. 2934 Russell, Detroit. mibeer.com/detroit-fall-festival.

Chef Jeff’s Cooking Class: Holiday Entertaining at Rattlesnake Club: Executive chef Jeff Lanctot will teach a class on holiday cooking and entertaining in the kitchen of the restaurant. Sommelier Maria Papp will also talk about her favorite seasonal wines. 2 p.m. Sat. $65 per person. Includes hands-on instruction and a four-course meal with wine parings; tax and 21 percent tip not included. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Metro D 10 Alarm Chili Challenge behind Dino’s Lounge and Jay’s Penalty Box: A fundraiser for the Detroit Firemen’s Fund and Detroit Police Benefit and Protective Association, this event lets attendees sample and vote for the best chili. Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4. $10 donation. Alley behind 22740 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 591-3466.

Fall Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore Veneto with six dishes and wines from the region. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $135 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

All the Bubbles at Sava’s Restaurant: Sparkling wine tasting and social event. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7. $25. 216 S. State, Ann Arbor. facebook.com/savasannarbor.

Vodka Tasting at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about vodka with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Hall of Whiskey at Fisher Building: A whiskey, bourbon and Scotch tasting event with whiskey-friendly food and live music with Ben Sharkey. 7 p.m. Nov. 10. $75. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. mthallofwhiskey.com.

Holiday Classics Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six wines perfect for pairing with holiday dishes with the Wine Counselor Michael Shafer. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yNf4rS