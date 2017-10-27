Fogo de Chão opens its first Michigan location Monday in Troy. (Photo: Fogo de Chão)

The first Michigan location of Southern Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão opens Monday in Troy.

The restaurant, at 301 W. Big Beaver, offers continuous table-side service of meat roasted over an open fire such as ribeye, double-cut lamb chops and picanha, a Brazilian steak. A salad and sides bar called Market Table and Feijoada Bar has seasonal salads, Brazilian side dishes, plus vegetables, charcuterie, cheeses and stew.

Troy’s Fogo de Chão (pronounced fo-go dee shown) is two levels and has a panoramic view of the grill. The Brazilian-trained chefs, called gauchos, are led by chef Thiago Moreira, who grew up in southern Brazil. For a fixed price of $29, guests can choose one cut of meat to be served until they’ve had enough, plus a trip to the Market Table. For $42, diners can try a variety of meats including beef, chicken, lamb and pork, plus the Market Table. Seafood add-ons are available a la carte.

The lunch crowd can fill up at Market Table and Feijoada Bar for $15. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. A weekend Brazilian Brunch is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A bar menu with small plates is served in the bar area, which has a happy hour 4:30-6:30 p.m. weekdays. Dinner service follows at 5 p.m. weekdays and 2 p.m. weekends.

Founded nearly 40 years ago in Alegre, Brazil, the chain has 49 locations in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The Troy location will create around 100 new jobs.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Fogo de Chão

301 West Big Beaver Road

(214) 502-9044

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 Mon-Thur., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun.. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yT1KCh