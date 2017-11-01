Proceeds from Thursday’s Cider Slush will benefit Core Orchards, Detroit’s first u-pick apple orchard, cider mill and community garden. (Photo: Near Perfect Media)

Upcoming food and beverage events

Cider Slush at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Hard cider tasting event with Fireball cider slushes, food truck, yard games and more. Proceeds benefit Core Orchards, Detroit’s first u-pick apple orchard, cider mill and community garden. 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $30. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. eventbrite.com.

Boboville Brunch at Kelly’s Bar: Chef Blair Wills celebrates one year of weekend brunch at Hamtramck corner bar Kelly’s with DJs. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Pricing is a la carte; no reservations needed. 2403 Holbrook, Hamtramck. (313) 872-0387.

Fall Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore Veneto with six dishes and wines from the region. 5:30 p.m. Sun. $135 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

All the Bubbles at Sava’s Restaurant: Sparkling wine tasting and social event. 6-8 p.m. Tues. $25. 216 S. State, Ann Arbor. facebook.com/savasannarbor.

Vodka Tasting at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about vodka with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Komodo Kitchen at Revolver: Indonesian cuisine pop-up meal with four courses. Vegetarian and vegan options available. 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 10-11. $45. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Hall of Whiskey at Fisher Building: A whiskey, bourbon and Scotch tasting event with whiskey-friendly food and live music with Ben Sharkey. 7 p.m. Nov. 10. $75. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. mthallofwhiskey.com.

Holiday Classics Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six wines perfect for pairing with holiday dishes with the Wine Counselor Michael Shafer. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: The main event of a weeklong cocktail event, this tasting event features food and drink from the area’s top dining destinations, including the Apparatus Room, Selden Standard, Wright & Company, Mabel Gray, Gold Cash Gold and others. Tickets include 12 beverage samples. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $50. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 757-2412.

Chef Brad Greenhill Goes Vegan at Revolver: Takoi chef Brad Greenhill creates a vegan five-course menu at pop-up dining space Revolver. The menu starts with pumpkin tempura, then beets with hibiscus, Brussels sprouts, grilled mushrooms and chocolate tahini ice cream for dessert. 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 17-19. $50. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

VegBash at Packard Proving Grounds: A celebration of vegetarian and vegan cuisine and lifestyles with food and beverage samples, exhibitors, vendors and demonstrations. 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24. $10, $7 seniors and students (in advance), $2 more at the door. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. vegbash.com.

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu Nov. 26-Dec. 2, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperial, Bobcat Bonnie’s and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Food and beverage briefs

Chocolate-ly chips: Better Made has teamed up with Sanders recipe chocolate by Morley’s to produce a chocolate-covered potato chip made with Better Made’s Wavy chips. The 9-ounce tins are on store shelves now for $10.99. They can also be purchased at the factory store at 10148 Gratiot in Detroit or online at bettermadesnackfoods.com.

Valentine Distilling wins: Ferndale-based spirit company Valentine Distilling Co. won accolades for its Mayor Pingree “Black Label” limited Edition Straight Bourbon at the North American Whiskey Review. It won a gold medal with 94 points out of 100 in a blind taste tests.

New pizza joint: Pizzafire Neapolitan pizza concept will open its first Michigan location Saturday at 14924 Hall Road in Sterling Heights. The grand opening celebration is 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and those who follow Pizzafire on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will get a free pizza with up to three toppings.

Melody Baetens

