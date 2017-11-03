The neighborhood watering hole, located in the former Heidelberg Project studio and offices, will debut this spring with ‘simple, yet elevated drinks’ plus bar snacks and sandwiches

Second Best, a 60-seat neighborhood watering hole in the Midtown area, is planned for a spring opening with beer-and-a-shot specials, bar snacks and pub games. (Photo: Michelle & Chris Gerard)

Second Best, a 60-seat neighborhood watering hole in the Midtown area, is planned for a spring opening with beer-and-a-shot specials, bar snacks and pub games.

The 2,300-square-foot space at 42 Watson is the newest project from Four Man Ladder Management, the team behind the neighboring Grey Ghost restaurant. Second Best will be across Watson street from Grey Ghost.

Four Man Ladder Management is David Vermiglio, John Vermiglio, Joe Giacomino and Will Lee, who plan to offer “simple, yet elevated drinks that pay homage to the classics of yesteryear, with a number of them poured direct from a soda gun,” according to a press release issued Friday.

The drink list appears to be looking away from what’s currently considered on trend with drinks that are inspired from a time when “Jager Bombs and Kamikazes were still cool.”

Chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino will develop a menu of drink-friendly snacks and sandwiches.

In addition to Grey Ghost, chefs Vermiglio and Giacomino also designed the menu at Livernois Tap — the Axle Brewing Company’s Ferndale tap room.

Second Best, designed by Pink & Wooderson which also designed Grey Ghost, will have a 23-seat bar, garage doors lining the facade, televisions, shuffle board and other bar games.

After the spring debut, the plan is to be open daily 4 p.m-2 a.m.

Second Best is located in a space formerly occupied by the Heidelberg Project since 2009. It was an administrative building that was also used for meetings and gallery and studio space.

The art group announced in March that it would be leaving the space, citing the city’s changes. A statement on the studio’s website said they made an effort to purchase the building but “the realities of the market are beyond the reach of our non-profit arts organization.”

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hCsq2N