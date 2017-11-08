Bon Bon Bon will host bon-making classes at its Hamtramck facility (Photo: Courtesy of Bon Bon Bon)

Upcoming food and beverage events

Grater Farmington Area Dine Out: Area restaurants will offer specials, new menu items and other promotions through Friday. Visit farmingtonrestaurantweek.com.

Pasta Pasta Festa at Italian American Cultural Society and Banquet Center: Taste pasta from local restaurants and caterers and vote on your favorite. A ticket includes unlimited food samples and keepsake photo. The event also has a cash bar and live entertainment. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fri. $25, $35 VIP. 43843 Romeo Plank, Clinton Township. PastaPastaFesta.com.

Bon Making Class at Bon Bon Bon: Learn how to make gourmet chocolate bon bons. 6:30 p.m. Tues. $65. 11360 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. Sign up and view additional class dates at bonbonbon.com.

Holiday Classics Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six wines perfect for pairing with holiday dishes with the Wine Counselor Michael Shafer. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: The main event of a weeklong cocktail event, this tasting event features food and drink from the area’s top dining destinations, including the Apparatus Room, Selden Standard, Wright & Company, Mabel Gray, Gold Cash Gold and others. Tickets include 12 beverage samples. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $50. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 757-2412.

VegBash at Packard Proving Grounds: A celebration of vegetarian and vegan cuisine and lifestyles with food and beverage samples, exhibitors, vendors and demonstrations. 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24. $10, $7 seniors and students (in advance), $2 more at the door. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. vegbash.com.

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu Nov. 26-Dec. 2, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperial, Bobcat Bonnie’s and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Redemption Whiskey Dinner at Gold Cash Gold: A five-course, seasonal dinner paired with cocktails from Redemption Rye Whiskey. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 27. $79.04. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Ben Robison and Joe VanWagner at Revolver: The executive pastry chef and chef de cuisine of Royal Oak’s Bistro 82 take a night off to serve a five-course meal in Hamtramck. 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1. $50 (includes sales tax but not gratuity). 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Super Sparklers Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six sparkling wines from dry to sweet with the wine counselor Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Holiday Cooking Glass at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Chef Frank will reveal secrets of Christmas cooking. Class includes a full meal with wine pairings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Restaurant and food briefs

Free fries: Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery, 441 W. Canfield in Detroit, will give a free order of truffle fries to any person with a ticket to a Detroit Red Wings, Lions or Pistons game. Ticket must be for that day, but visit can be before or after the game.

Brownie’s braves winter: Waterfront restaurant Brownie’s on the Lake will extend its season this year, and will remain open until Dec. 31. Located at 24214 Jefferson in St. Clair Shores, the restaurant is booking holiday parties now. Reserve before Dec. 1 to get 15 percent off parties for 10-100. Call (586) 445-8080.

Keg o’ ranch: The website FlavourGallery.com is selling a mini keg of Hidden Valley Ranch, just in time for the holidays and football season. The 5-letter container includes what the website calls “a year’s supply” of Hidden Valley Ranch. It retails for $50 and will be shipped Dec. 11.

