Detroit's first cookie dough cafe plans to open in spring 2018. Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News

Detroit Dough will have five base flavors, chocolate chip, sugar, brownie, peanut butter and hold my chip. (Photo: Detroit Dough)

Detroit — The city's first safe-to-eat cookie dough cafe, Detroit Dough is the next Coldstone for cookie dough.

What started out as a simple idea was brought to life in five months with a team of four millennials, all natives of Metro Detroit.

After winning second place and named fan favorite in Detroit's Dolphin Tank pitch competition on Wednesday, Autumn Kyles, Victoria Washington, Theodore J. Washington and Daniel A. Washington hosted a pop up the following day.

The storefront is expected to open in spring 2018, but the team will be showing off their five base flavors of chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar, brownie and "hold my chips" at upcoming pop-ups.

The cookie dough is available Thursday through Saturday. Detroit Dough will be at Detroit Clothing Circle in Midtown from noon to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 15-17 at City Wings. Cost is $5 for one scoop, $7 for two scoops and $9 for three scoops.

"We are humbled by how many people came out to today's first day of pop-ups," said Victoria Washington. "We sold out of chocolate chip in less than three hours."

The storefront will be located at Ferry Park Avenue and Linwood Street in the NW Goldberg neighborhood. Three of the founders are from the neighborhood and will donate a portion of nonresident sales to the community.

Kyles, CEO of Detroit Dough, said she's excited to have an opportunity to raise awareness for the community that her business will serve.

Buy Photo Detroit Dough will be at Detroit Clothing Circle in Midtown Thursday - Saturday noon - 8 p.m. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

“Detroit Dough will not only donate funds back into NW Goldberg but create awareness and invest in residents through jobs and events," said Kyles. “As a kid, I always loved to sneak a scoop of cookie dough when my mom made cookies. Today, I’m still in love with cookie dough and I know that most people still love it too."

Kyles said the store will have base flavors and can add more than 50 mix-in treats with everything from jam to candy. Detroit Dough will have 20 signature creations inspired by customer favorites, seasonal flavors and local celebrities.

