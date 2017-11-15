Jim Brady’s Charlie Brown burger will be sold for $1.55 on Nov. 29 when the Royal Oak restaurant rolls back prices to 1954 for its two-year anniversary. On that day the restaurant will collect cat and dog food donations New Beginnings Animal Rescue. (Photo: Courtesy of Jim Brady’s Detroit)

Upcoming food and beverage events

Holiday Classics Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six wines perfect for pairing with holiday dishes with the Wine Counselor Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Detroit Cocktail Classic at Eastern Market: The main event of a weeklong cocktail event, this tasting event features food and drink from the area’s top dining destinations, including the Apparatus Room, Selden Standard, Wright & Company, Mabel Gray, Gold Cash Gold and others. Tickets include 12 beverage samples. 6-10 p.m. Fri. $50. Shed 3, 2934 Russell, Detroit. (313) 757-2412.

Fundraising dinner for Recovery Park Farms at N’namdi Center for Contemporary Art: This five-course sustainable strolling dinner from chef Omar Anani of the Twisted Mitten is made with produce from Recovery Park Farms. The Julliard String Quartet will perform. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $250. 52 E. Forest, Detroit. recoverypark.org/julliard-string-quartet-fund-raiser

VegBash at Packard Proving Grounds: A celebration of vegetarian and vegan cuisine and lifestyles with food and beverage samples, exhibitors, vendors and demonstrations. 3-8 p.m. Nov. 24. $10, $7 seniors and students (in advance), $2 more at the door. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. vegbash.com.

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu Nov. 26-Dec. 2, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperial, Bobcat Bonnie’s and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Redemption Whiskey Dinner at Gold Cash Gold: A five-course, seasonal dinner paired with cocktails from Redemption Rye Whiskey. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 27. $79.04. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Anniversary celebration with 1954 prices at Jim Brady’s Detroit: To celebrate its second anniversary, Jim Brady’s Detroit will roll back select menu items to 1954’s prices (the original Jim Brady’s restaurant opened in 1954 in Detroit). For example, get the Charlie Brown bacon and swiss burger for $1.55, soup du jour for 55 cents a cup or a Manhattan cocktail for $1.95. Guests are asked to bring in a cat or dog food donation, and proceeds from burger sales will benefit New Beginnings Animal Rescue of Royal Oak. 11 a.m.-midnight Nov. 29. 1214 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 306-1954 or jimbradysdetroit.com.

Ben Robison and Joe VanWagner at Revolver: The executive pastry chef and chef de cuisine of Royal Oak’s Bistro 82 take a night off to serve a five-course meal in Hamtramck. 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1. $50 (includes sales tax but not gratuity). 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Tour de Vin Italian Dinner at Republic Tavern: Sean Sutton from Michigan's Woodberry Wines has teamed up with Republic’s sous chef Chris Demuth to present a five-course Italian meal with wine pairings. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $100. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/republic-tour-de-vin-italian-dinner-tickets-39019879510

Restaurant and food briefs

Valentine gift set: Ferndale’s Valentine Distilling Co. is offering gift sets this year for the booze aficionado on your holiday shopping list. A Moscow mule set includes two copper mugs, Reed’s ginger beer and your choice of vodka, white blossom vodka or gin. The Mayor Pingree Bourbon gift set comes with two glencarin whiskey glasses and coasters. Get these only at Valentine’s cocktail lounge at 161 Vester in Ferndale.

Hammiversary: The Honey Baked Ham Co. will celebrate 60 years of business this month. To celebrate, the nationally known company has teamed up with celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian to share new recipes and tips for customers. Visit honeybakedham.com.

LongHorn accolades: Todd Raiha, the managing partner of the LongHorn Steakhouse of Allen Park, has earned Diamond Club status from the chain’s parent company, Darden Restaurants. He was one of 25 managing partners selected from more than 490 LongHorn restaurants in North America.

Big Salad: The latest location of Big Salad, a build-your-own salad chain with sandwiches and soups, will open downriver in Woodhaven this April. The franchisee is Craig Nelson, who has served as director of food and beverage for Olympia Entertainment, providing guest and staff catering for the Detroit Red Wings and Fox Theatre.

Melody Baetens

