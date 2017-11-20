Andiamo’s Grosse Pointe Woods location will become an independent restaurant, Trattoria Serventi. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

The Grosse Pointe Woods location of Andiamo closed this week to transition to a new restaurant: Trattoria Serventi.

A representative for the Andiamo Restaurant Group confirmed that this location’s longtime owner and operator Joe Serventi has purchased the Mack Avenue restaurant, and it will no longer be a part of the Andiamo group.

Andiamo gift cards and Mille Grazie vouchers (Andiamo’s reward point system) will still be redeemable at Trattoria Serventi through March.

“We would like to wish Trattoria Serventi well,” Andiamo restaurant group owner Joe Vicari said.

The restaurant, located at 20930 Mack, will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday with the new name and concept, according to a social media post on Facebook.

Trattoria Serventi will serve Italian dishes as Andiamo did, but with a lower price point, including a menu of items under $10 available until 4 p.m. Other deals include half-off pizza on Mondays and an unlimited pasta buffet 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Call Trattoria Serventi at (313) 886-9933. Reservations can also be made at trattoriaserventi.com.

The Andiamo Restaurant Group has locations in Bloomfield Township, Clarkston, Dearborn, Livonia, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, Warren and downtown Detroit in the Renaissance Center.

