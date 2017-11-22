Sales from the Takoi Dog and other hot dogs around town will benefit Detroit Dog rescue starting on Sunday. (Photo: Takoi)

Upcoming food and beverage events

Ahi Tuna Rossini at Ocean Prime: This dish was created especially for Ocean Prime’s Dec. 7 dinner at the James Beard House in New York, but diners in Detroit can enjoy it with a glass of Louis Jadot Gevrey-Chambertin through Nov. 30. $75 for the entree and glass of wine. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 458-0500.

VegBash at Packard Proving Grounds: A celebration of vegetarian and vegan cuisine and lifestyles with food and beverage samples, exhibitors, vendors and demonstrations. 3-8 p.m. Fri. $10, $7 seniors and students (in advance), $2 more at the door. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. vegbash.com.

Hot Dogs for Dogs Week at participating restaurants: Chef James Rigato has joined forces with more than two dozen local bars and restaurants to raise money for Detroit Dog Rescue. Participating businesses will offer a signature hot dog on its menu Sun.-Dec. 2, and proceeds will benefit the pup rescue group. Restaurants involved include fine dining spots like Apparatus Room, Wright & Co., Grey Ghost and Bistro 82, plus more casual places like Supino Pizzeria, Imperial, Bobcat Bonnie’s, Takoi and Downtown Louie’s Lounge.

Redemption Whiskey Dinner at Gold Cash Gold: A five-course, seasonal dinner paired with cocktails from Redemption Rye Whiskey. 5-10 p.m. Mon. $79.04. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Anniversary celebration with 1954 prices at Jim Brady’s Detroit: To celebrate its second anniversary, Jim Brady’s Detroit will roll back select menu items to 1954’s prices (the original Jim Brady’s restaurant opened in 1954 in Detroit). For example, get the Charlie Brown bacon and swiss burger for $1.55, soup du jour for 55 cents a cup or a Manhattan cocktail for $1.95. Guests are asked to bring in a cat or dog food donation, and proceeds from burger sales will benefit New Beginnings Animal Rescue of Royal Oak. 11 a.m.-midnight Nov. 29. 1214 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 306-1954 or jimbradysdetroit.com.

Ben Robison and Joe VanWagner at Revolver: The executive pastry chef and chef de cuisine of Royal Oak’s Bistro 82 take a night off to serve a five-course meal in Hamtramck. 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1. $50 (includes sales tax but not gratuity). 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Chef Alex Young at Frame: James Beard award-winning chef Alex Young will offer a preview of his forthcoming Ann Arbor restaurant the Standard Bistro and Larder. He’ll cook an eight-course French dinner at Frame, a pop-up dining space inside Hazel Park’s joebar. 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3. $75, $40 add-in for wine pairing. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Super Sparklers Wine Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample and learn about six sparkling wines from dry to sweet with the wine counselor Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Tour de Vin Italian Dinner at Republic Tavern: Sean Sutton from Michigan's Woodberry Wines has teamed up with Republic’s sous chef Chris Demuth to present a five-course Italian meal with wine pairings. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $100. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/republic-tour-de-vin-italian-dinner-tickets-39019879510

Holiday Cooking Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Chef Frank will reveal secrets of Christmas cooking. Class includes a full meal with wine pairings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org/eat.

Melody Baetens

