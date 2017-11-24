The bar inside of Sfumato Fragrances. The scent-makers will open its flagship Midtown store Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of Sfumato)

The new flagship store of parfumerie Sfumato Fragrances is set to open this weekend in Midtown with fragrances, essential oils, incense, and soon, a cocktail bar called Castalia.

Sfumato, which is under construction, will debut Friday in time for holiday shopping and will be open noon-7 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday through the end of the year as the build-out of the shop is being completed.

The construction costs are being bankrolled by a $20,000 grant awarded by Motor City Match and funds from the Detroit Development Fund.

Sfumato Fragrances are sold in shops across the country and were even featured in a New York Times gift guide. The 650-square-foot space will be the flagship store where founders Kevin Peterson and Jane Larson plan to host classes and consultations. They also design custom scents for special events or businesses and said they’ve designed the store to be “a sanctuary for the senses.”

Located within walking distance to hot spots like Selden Standard and Will Leather Goods, Sfumato is at 3980 Second inside a recently-renovated 1880s mansion that also includes Detroit Clothing Circle.

The bar, called Castalia, won’t be open this weekend but could be ready as soon as early December. At first Castalia will only be available during ticketed events, such as fragrant cocktail tastings.

Sfumato will also sell cocktail bitters in addition to their line of natural scents, books and other gifts.

Visit sfumatofragrances.com for more information.

