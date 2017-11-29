Buy Photo This is Slows Bar BQ Pontiac and the Flagstar Strand Theatre. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Pontiac location of Slows Bar BQ will temporarily cease daily operations after Sunday and will be open only for events at the neighboring Flagstar Strand Theatre.

“After eight months of learning about the local market needs, we have decided to take a moment to restructure our business initiatives and relaunch with a stronger and more dynamic restaurant,” said a statement released by the restaurant Wednesday, adding that a late winter or early spring 2018 re-opening is anticipated.

Slows in Pontiac will continue to book parties and other private events as well as the theater; and will retain “a good number of staff members” at other locations until they can re-launch in Pontiac.

Located next to the newly reopened Strand Theatre, the Oakland County Slows was designed by Pontiac-based TDG Architects, which used re-purposed materials from Pontiac Central High School. The gym scoreboard hangs above the bar and the bar counter used to be science lab tables.

Slows original Corktown restaurant and a Midtown carryout post are still operating. Owner Philip Cooley opened the Michigan Avenue restaurant in 2005 when there was little development in that area.

“I see Pontiac as a similar kind of opportunity with strong, great bones; strong, great community; and need,” Cooley told The Detroit News in May.

After Sunday, Slows Pontiac will reopen at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 for the George Winston performance at the Strand.

