“The Chinese Restaurant” episode of “Seinfeld” will be the theme of a Dec. 23 dinner at Axle Brewing’s Livernois Tap. (Photo: Youtube.com)

Seinfeld’s “The Chinese Restaurant,” one of the most famous television episodes in modern history, is the theme of a one-night-only holiday dinner at Ferndale’s Livernois Tap.

Unlike Jerry, George and Elaine, however, guests won’t have to wait around while a table never seems to come available, in spite of the host assuring the sitcom characters that it will only be “5, 10 minutes.”

Tickets for the dinner on December 23 are $35 and can be purchased in advance. It includes dinner and two beers brewed in-house by Axle Brewing, which houses the Livernois Tap dining room.

The 10,000-square-foot brew pub opened in May and is located at 567 Livernois.

The dinner is a Chinese feast served family-style including dim sum, beef and broccoli egg roll, egg drop soup, sesame chicken, salt and pepper shrimp and more, plus an egg custard tart for dessert.

Axle Brewing president Dan Riley said his team was brainstorming ideas for a holiday party, and this came to mind.

“Our sous chef Moses Fishman brought up the Jewish tradition of eating Chinese on Christmas, and he and our executive chef Elliot Patti started riffing on how to bring it to life,” he said. “They both love Seinfeld, the flavors work really well with our beers and the dinner pretty much named itself.”

Riley said there will be some custom “Seinfeld”-inspired fortune cookies as well.

“The Chinese Restaurant” episode of “Seinfeld” aired in 1991 during the show’s second season and is considered to be one of the first “classic episodes” for the iconic comedy series. The episode features the three main characters hanging around for table at a Chinese restaurant and all the Seinfeld-esque drama that ensues during their wait.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner are limited and can be purchased in advance here.

