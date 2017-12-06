After more than 40 years of business Peabody’s in Birmingham closed last summer. The Peabody family has self-published a cookbook. (Photo: Blurb.com)

Fans of Peabody’s who miss the Birmingham restaurant’s French onion soup and key lime pie are in luck. The restaurant, which closed last summer after 40 years, has released a cookbook.

“The Peabody’s Cookbook” by Kate Cortis is available online at blurb.com for $20. The 60-page softcover book includes dozens of recipes from the longstanding restaurant, which was opened by Jim Peabody in 1975 on Woodward just south of Maple.

The self-published book starts with the basics — roux, roasted chicken breast and roasted salmon — and is organized like a menu with soups and starters first, salads and entrees, including prime rib, lobster mac and cheese, sage chicken and sun-dried tomato pesto salmon.

The cookbook finishes with recipes for desserts and after-dinner drinks like a hummer and Spanish coffee.

The family is hoping to start selling the book in a local brick-and-mortar store this month.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ADskjO