The popular chef returns to Detroit for a few pop-up dinners at Frame in Hazel Park, which go on sale at noon Tuesday

Traveling chef Craig Lieckfelt is returning to Detroit this month for a series of pop-up dinners at Hazel Park’s Frame. Three December dinners quickly sold out, but fans have one more shot to snag a seat at his table this month.

Three or so years ago, when Detroit’s dining boom was starting to really gain steam, Lieckfelt’s Guns + Butter restaurant was one of the most anticipated openings. His pop-up dinners were hot tickets, and one was even featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” series.

The buzz was that Lieckfelt was going to open a brick and mortar version of Guns + Butter in in Detroit at Broadway and Gratiot, but the chef delayed those plans and has taken his knives on the road. He’s been traveling and cooking in Tokyo, India, the United States and elsewhere.

His Dec. 21, 22 and 23 dinners are all sold out at Frame, which is located behind joebar, a new hangout in Hazel Park next to chef James Rigato’s popular Mabel Gray restaurant.

Tuesday at noon, tickets for two New Year’s Eve seatings will go on sale. Seatings are at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., with the latter expecting to extend to ring in the New Year. The six-course feast is $75, and $45 to add wine pairings. There will be a cash bar.

Leicktfelt is making his signature yolk and maple starter, plus his version of Greek salad, mushroom soup, pierogi and kielbasa, stuffed cabbage and a chocolate and chestnut dessert.

Tickets include gratuity, and can be purchased starting noon Tuesday at framehazelpark.com. They aren’t expected to last long.

Frame is located at 23829 John R in Hazel Park.

