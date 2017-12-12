Buy Photo Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille will close at the end of the year. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Serving northern Italian cuisine next to the Fox Theatre since 2001, the Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille will close at the end of the year.

Owner Ann Barbieri-Kolinski confirmed the closing to The Detroit News Tuesday, but could not immediately elaborate on why the restaurant would be leaving the Ilitch-owned building.

The Barbieri family also owns La Lanterna, which opened in Detroit’s Capitol Park this spring, plus Cafe Nini in Grosse Pointe Farms and Da Edoardo in Grosse Pointe Woods and Grand Blanc.

Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille briefly closed in 2014 for repairs and a renovation after a flooded basement caused damage. Barbieri-Kolinski’s grandfather Edoardo Barbieri Sr. opened his first restaurant, also named La Lanterna, in Detroit in 1956.

The restaurant is at 2203 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 471-3500 or visit daedoardo.com.

