Ax throwing, FootPool and other activities at bars
Nicole Kowalksi , 23, of Livonia celebrates her bullseye
Nicole Kowalksi , 23, of Livonia celebrates her bullseye and has her photo taken with it during a private grand opening event at Detroit Axe in Ferndale, Mich. on Dec. 6, 2017. Detroit Axe on the upper level offers axe throwing and the Corner Bar on the ground level offers many games for patrons to play.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ax master Syd Gossett, 24, of Ferndale gives ax throwing
Ax master Syd Gossett, 24, of Ferndale gives ax throwing tips to Julianna Jaffe of Farmington Hills at Detroit Axe in Ferndale. Detroit Axe on the upper level offers axe throwing and the Corner Bar on the ground level offers many games for patrons to play.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Harvey Leven celebrates with Julianna Jaffe, right,
Harvey Leven celebrates with Julianna Jaffe, right, both of Farmington Hills, after she hit a bullseye.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People try throwing axes during a private grand opening
People try throwing axes during a private grand opening event at Detroit Axe.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ax master Anya Nona, 26, of Detroit, center, gives
Ax master Anya Nona, 26, of Detroit, center, gives instructions to Nicole Adler, 36, right, of Royal Oak and Jeremiah Armstrong, 29, left, of Clarkston, left. Armstrong designed and helped build the space.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Nicole Adler, 36, right, of Royal Oak and Jeremiah
Nicole Adler, 36, right, of Royal Oak and Jeremiah Armstrong, 29, left, of Clarkston throw axes during a private grand opening event at Detroit Axe. Armstrong designed and helped build the space.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The axes to be thrown.
The axes to be thrown.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People throw axes during a private grand opening event
People throw axes during a private grand opening event at Detroit Axe.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ax master Syd Gossett, 24, of Ferndale gives ax throwing
Ax master Syd Gossett, 24, of Ferndale gives ax throwing tips to a patron.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Co-owner Geoff Kretchmer talks about his new venture.
Co-owner Geoff Kretchmer talks about his new venture.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Co-owner Brian Siegel talks about ax throwing.
Co-owner Brian Siegel talks about ax throwing.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People gather around tables and games during a private
People gather around tables and games during a private grand opening event at the Corner Bar. One entire wall is filled with games to play.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People gather around the bar with suspended, lit bottles
People gather around the bar with suspended, lit bottles at the Corner Bar.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rock 'em Sock 'em games are among the many games that
Rock 'em Sock 'em games are among the many games that can be played.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak makes doughnuts at
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak makes doughnuts at the Corner Bar in Ferndale.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak makes fresh doughnuts.
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak makes fresh doughnuts.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak tends to fresh doughnuts
Server Paul Bastian of Royal Oak tends to fresh doughnuts at the Corner Bar.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People gather around the bar with suspended, lit bottles
People gather around the bar with suspended, lit bottles at the Corner Bar. From left, Marvin Siegel, father of owner Brian Siegel, Elaine Groffsky, both of Birmingham, Josh Kullis of Ferndale and Craig Armstong of Clarkston.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A wood burning fireplace in the front room of the Corner
A wood burning fireplace in the front room of the Corner Bar.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Azzi Jawany, 11, and his father Jamal Jawany, 36, both
Azzi Jawany, 11, and his father Jamal Jawany, 36, both of Hamtramck play "crateball" at the grand opening of the Gamer's Gallery in Hamtramck. The family friendly entertainment venue is part of a new wave of “activity-based entertainment” destinations opening in metro Detroit.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Angelo Reese, 13, of Harper Woods plays "footpool"
Angelo Reese, 13, of Harper Woods plays "footpool" at the grand opening of the Gamer's Gallery.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Cousins Kaitlyn Hill 16, of Hamtramck and
From left, Cousins Kaitlyn Hill 16, of Hamtramck and Wallace Mills, 16, of Detroit play Uno at Gamer's Gallery.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lesha Spencer, 36, of Detroit plays "footpool" at Gamer's
Lesha Spencer, 36, of Detroit plays "footpool" at Gamer's Gallery in Hamtramck.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
1-year-old Grayson Ward of Belleville sits of a "footpool"
1-year-old Grayson Ward of Belleville sits of a "footpool" table at Gamer's Gallery.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
11-year-old Azzi Jawany, of Hamtramck plays "crateball"
11-year-old Azzi Jawany, of Hamtramck plays "crateball" at Gamer's Gallery.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to the Detroit News
    Nothing says unwinding with friends or family like a night out getting a bite to eat, having some cocktails and ... flinging hatchets?

    Yes, two ax-throwing facilities have popped up in Metro Detroit this year, adding to the region’s activity-based entertainment scene that already included ping pong, arcade bars — two opened in downtown Detroit just weeks apart — and a sport that blends bowling and football. Competitive ax throwing, popular in Canada, is exactly what it sounds like: folks throwing hatchets at a wooden board.

    On Monday, Detroit Axe swung open its doors for business in downtown Ferndale. The 12-lane space is above the Corner, a new restaurant concept where Local Kitchen & Bar used to be.

    The question that many people ask themselves when hearing about ax throwing as a bar sport is: Is that safe?

    “Two things ... No. 1 is safety and No. 2. is instruction, and they are both equally important” said co-owner Geoff Kretchmer.

    He and his business partner Brian Siegel traveled to London, Ontario, to get more acquainted with the sport and train their staff on the tenants of being an “ax master.” Those four pillars are introduction, safety, instruction and scoring. For every two lanes of play, there’s a dedicated ax master right there to monitor and assist players.

    “We do take it very seriously, you are throwing a weapon. We are also extraordinarily disciplined on the safety of what’s going on here,” said Kretchmer, adding that anyone who displays erratic or intoxicated behavior will not be allowed to throw.

    For those who choose not to fling axes, or who are waiting for their turn, the Corner has a full bar and a menu of moderately priced, gourmet pub grub — including an on-site mini doughnut fryer — plus loads of board games from throughout the decades.

    “The whole concept was re-written for the neighborhood,” said owner Brian Siegel, who describes the menu as “accessible” and “understandable.”

    Siegel, who also owns Joe Dumars Fieldhouse with Kretchmer, says he is in the activity-based entertainment business because it makes for a more interactive and comfortable experience.

    “When you’re not just at a bar, you’re engaging over an activity and it’s easier to make conversation and people let their guards down and it’s just more fun,” he said, adding that he sees this as a trend that’s going on around the country. “I think the time of just going to a single-purpose bar — while there will always be a place for it — I think you’re going to see more and more fun places, particularly in cold-weather cities.”

    Another new fun place that opened this week is the Gamer’s Gallery. Located above the Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck where they blend football and bowling. Gamer’s Gallery has FootPool, which combines soccer and pool using 10 soccer balls. Players kick the balls around on a 12-foot by 8-foot table on the ground.

    “We wanted to create something that was social and fun,” said Gamer’s Gallery co-owner Ashleigh Brock, who says her business is geared toward family-fun, and they don’t have bar service set up yet.

    In addition to FootPool, Gamer’s has karaoke rooms, video games and dartboards.

    “A lot of us are competitive,” said Brock, who, along with her husband Aron Brock owns a woman-centric workspace Femology as well as a local barbershop. “We also have board games as well, so we’re just kind of bringing back that family game night.”

    The Hub Stadium in Auburn Hills, which opened in January, offers a version of Fowling they call Bombowling, and in September brought in ax throwing lanes as well. While small groups and walk-ins are welcome, chief operations officer Beth Hussey says most of Hub’s business is from booking private parties.

    “I’d say 75-80 percent of our business is corporate events and parties, large group parties, we’re just the perfect venue for that because we have a really nice banquet menu and to be able to offer more than just food and drinks, something for their guests to do ... have team-building experiences, is what makes our place really unique,” Hussey says. “We have three or four different spaces that can accommodate up to 400 people.”

    The Hub also offers league play, for folks looking to join a team or create their own. Walk-ins for open ax throwing or Bombowling are allowed, but Hussey suggests making reservations on the facility’s website.

    Those that do find themselves waiting for a lane can kill time with some free games like giant Jenga, ping-pong and ring-on-a-string. The latter, also known as bimini, involves trying to connect a ring on a string to a hook on the wall.

    Sounds like a fun game for those who are maybe not ready to fling that hatchet.

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

    head here

    Some activity-based entertainment venues in Metro Detroit

    Drive Table Tennis and Social Club

    Ping pong facility with full bar and restaurant

    645 Griswold, Detroit

    11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-midnight Fri. and 2 p.m.-midnight Sat.

    (313) 962-1830 or drive-detroit.com

    Pop + Offworld

    Arcade games, pizza and bar

    128 Cadillac Square, Detroit

    11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily

    poppizzabar.com

    All ages welcome most days, some events are 18+ or 21+

    Ready Player One

    Arcade, bar and restaurant

    407 E. Fort, Lower Level, Detroit

    5 p.m.-1 a.m. Tues.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sun.

    (313) 395-3300 or rpodetroit.com

    21+ after 9 p.m.

    Punch Bowl Social

    Bowling, karaoke and video games with bar and restaurant

    1331 Broadway, Detroit

    11 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-midnight Sun.

    (313) 749-9738 or punchbowlsocial.com/location/detroit

    21+ after 9 p.m.

    Fowling Warehouse

    A blend of bowling and football-throwing, plus full bar (pronounced FOH-ling)

    3901 Christopher, Hamtramck

    5 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., noon-2 a.m. Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun.

    (313) 264-1288 or fowlingwarehouse.com

    21+ most of the time. All ages allowed noon-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

    Gamer’s Gallery

    FootPool, a blend of football and pool, plus karaoke, video games and darts

    3901 Christopher, Hamtramck (above Fowling)

    Just opened Saturday

    (313) 458-3710 or thegamersgallery.com

    All ages welcome

    Detroit Axe and the Corner

    Ax throwing, board games and a full bar and restaurant

    344 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale

    5 p.m. Wed.-Mon.

    (248) 291-5650 or detroitaxe.com

    15+ with parent/guardian, otherwise 18+

    The Hub Stadium

    Ax throwing, Bombowling, ping pong, plus two bars with a full menu

    2550 Takata, Auburn Hills

    11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat.

    (248) 364-4000 or thehubstadium.com.

    16+, but ages 16-17 must be with an adult

