The partnership will put Wahlburger restaurants and Performance Inspired Nutrition products at Meijer stores in Michigan and Ohio

Actor Mark Wahlberg is scheduled to make appearances at the Meijer in Taylor (14640 Pardee) at 9 a.m. Friday and the Royal Oak Meijer (5150 Coolidge Highway) at 11 a.m. Friday. Celebrity-owned burger chain Wahlburgers is teaming up with Meijer to put the restaurant near select Michigan and Ohio grocery stores.

Celebrity-owned burger chain Wahlburgers is teaming up with Meijer to put the burger restaurant near select Michigan and Ohio grocery stores.

To celebrate the news, actor Mark Wahlberg is scheduled to make appearances at the Meijer in Taylor (14640 Pardee) at 9 a.m. Friday and the Royal Oak Meijer (5150 Coolidge Highway) at 11 a.m. Friday.

The partnership also includes Performance Inspired Nutrition, high-performance sports nutrition and active lifestyle brand co-founded and developed by Wahlberg, whose family is behind the Wahlburgers brand.

The burger restaurants will be on lots located near the Meijer stores, not inside, said Meijer public relations manager Joe Hirschmugl. Additionally, Wahlburgers will bring its new food trucks to select Meijer locations in the future.

There is no news at this time regarding when or at which location the first Meijer/Wahlburgers will land.

When the casual burger chain made its Metro Detroit debut with the opening of a Greektown restaurant in August 2016, Wahlberg made a red carpet appearance along with his brother Paul and cameras for the reality series about the business titled “Wahlburgers.”

Those looking to meet Mark Wahlberg on Friday at the Metro Detroit Meijers can line up as early as 6:30 a.m. The first 100 people will get wristbands to meet the “Transformers” star.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ChGl6Z