Ferndale's newest craft brewery, Urbanrest, opens its doors Saturday.

Urbanrest Brewing Co., 2615 Wolcott and owned by Zach and Mary Typinski, describes itself as small neighborhood brewery with a tasting room. They brew and serve beer and kombucha (fermented, lightly effervescent black or green tea).

Their website says: "We’re not trying to be the next big brewery, our goal is to serve the local community first, one pint at a time. As we grow, we may end up choosing to distribute but for now we are limiting draft distribution to very few local accounts and special events only. No bottles or cans, just a few kegs."

Urbanrest has been a work in progress since 2015, when the Ferndale location was selected in a historical neighborhood known as Urbanrest until Ferndale was declared a village in 1918.

The taproom will be open from noon to midnight Saturday, with food from the Motor City Pasty Co. served from 12-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Urbanrest will be open noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 4-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday and noon-midnight Saturday.

