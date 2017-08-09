Westborn, Atwater Brewery team up for exclusive release

Pursell Station Ale will be available Labor Day weekend. (Photo: Courtesy of Westborn Market and Atwater Brewery)

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery is collaborating with Westborn Market to brew Pursell Station Ale, a private-label brew that will be of limited supply.

Described as “sweet, and tart, crisp and clean,” the American wheat beer, brewed with apricot, is named after the original name of the U.S. Post Office building that the Plymouth Westborn Market is housed in.

Pursell Station Ale will be sold starting Labor Day weekend only at at Atwater’s Detroit tap house and at Westborn Market locations in Dearborn, Berkley, Livonia and Plymouth. Only 40 barrels will be produced for now, making enough for about 400 six-packs.

“At this point, there are no plans to produce another batch,” said Westborn Markets co-owner Austin Anusbigian in a press release.

The label, featuring an 1900s-era postman, was designed by Tony Rocca, whose work can be seen on other Atwater beers. Coincidentally, Rocca is a Plymouth resident and regular customer at Westborn Market.

“Westborn is one of Detroit’s longest-running, independently owned markets,” said Atwater sales manager Matt Trautman in a press release, saying the collaboration was a “no brainer.” “Atwater Brewery is Detroit’s oldest operating brewery, we’re celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and we believe in offering fresh, quality beer.”

Atwater will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sept. 16 with a Bloktoberfest Celebration at the brewery at 237 Jos Campau in Detroit. No tickets are required for the daylong party which will have a special beer tapping, plus live music, German food and games.

