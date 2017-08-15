Short's Brewing collaborates with metal master Speedcult

Short's Brewing Company will release Speedcult Black Lager Wednesday.

The brew is a collaboration with Speedcult, a New Boston-based steel design company that creates custom metal work, and is also known for its “abusement park” with metal sculptures and a roller coaster that’s been featured on the Travel Channel and on NationalGeographic.com.

Speedcult Black Lager, which is 4 percent ABV with a 30 IBU rating, has notes of cocoa, burnt marshmallows and chocolate and, according to a press release from Short’s, finishes clean and dry “with a slight hoppy bitterness.”

Find the new beer starting this weekend at the Rust Belt Market, 22801 Woodward in Ferndale, where Speedcult is a longstanding vendor. It’s also part of the Short’s 2017 Variety Pack #5 along with Spruce Pilsner, Keep in Czech and Pineapple Pilsner.

Short's launched in 2002 in Bellaire, Michigan, and is owned and operated by Joe and Leah Short.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wbHBIu