Founders begins hiring process for Detroit taproom

Buy Photo This is an artist rendering of the new Founders taproom at 456 Charlotte in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

As Founders Brewing Co. prepares to open its Detroit taproom in the Cass Corridor this winter, it will hold a job fair Sept. 7-9 at Masonic Temple.

The hiring event will consist of open interviews for positions like taproom managers, severs, bartenders, support staff, security, kitchen staff, kitchen manager, catering staff and merchandise store staff.

The job fair will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at Masonic Temple, 500 Temple, just a few blocks from the future site of the Detroit taproom at 456 Charlotte.

Applicants must be at least 21 and be willing to work weekends. Those who cannot attend the job fair can also apply online at foundersbrewing.com/jobs.

In April the Grand Rapids-based brewery announced it would open a 14,000-square-foot, full-service taproom in the Cass Corridor, not far from the new Little Caesars Arena and other attractions like Fox Theatre and Comerica Park.

Known for beers like All Day IPA, Dirty Bastard and Breakfast Stout, Founders started 20 years ago in Grand Rapids and is one of the 20 largest craft breweries in the country.

