Take a tour of Brew Detroit's production facility

Brew Detroit brewer Ken Belau moves a full keg of Stroh's Bohemian Style Pilsner beer from "the racker" where kegs are cleaned and filled before they are moved to cold storage. Brew Detroit will now offer public tours.

Brew Detroit production brewing facility announced this week that public tours will be offered Saturdays and Sundays at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

The $10 guided walk-through includes a look at the brew house, bottling and canning lines and cold storage warehouse, plus a sample of beer and a souvenir pint glass with Brew Detroit's logo.

Brew Detroit, 1401 Abbott in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, has its own tasting room with 10 rotating taps.

The production facility produces beer for a variety of labels, including Saugatuck Brewing Company's Oval Beach Blonde Ale and a tea beer for Shipyard Brewing out of Maine. They also can and bottle Motor City Brewing Works' Ghettoblaster.

Brew Detroit, which may soon get license to produce wine and cider, also makes its own line of beers including Cerveza Delary and Abbott Street Wheat.

To book a tour, visit the tap room or call (313) 974-7366 ext. 6.

