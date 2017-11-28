Founders to open Detroit taproom Monday

One of Michigan’s largest breweries will open its Detroit taproom and brewery Monday in Detroit’s Cass Corridor.

Founders Brewing Company will open its Detroit taproom on Monday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Founders Brewing Company’s second location will open at 3 p.m. Monday at 456 Charlotte in Detroit.

The craft beer makers – one of the top 20 in the nation – announced plans in April to open a facility in Detroit near other attractions like Little Caesars Arena, Masonic Temple, Fox Theatre and Comerica Park.

The 14,000-square-foot taproom will serve food and Founders beers that are made in-house. The brand is known for labels like All Day IPA, Dirty Bastard and Breakfast Stout.

The opening of this new taproom coincides with the release of its latest beer from the barrel-aged series, CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout). This highly sought-after beer can be purchased from the new facility for $50 for two bottles. Aged in bourbon barrels that once held maple syrup, the beer has a “100” score on RateBeer and is 11.7 percent alcohol by volume.

Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Saturday for the special brew, and pickup dates are set for Dec. 15-17, depending on your ticket.

Founders is also opening registration for its Detroit Mug Club to only 800 beer lovers. The benefits include your own mug and discounts on beer, plus “occasional access” to tickets for limited beers and special events.

Registration to the Mug Club, $60-$68, is open now. Members can enjoy perks at either the Detroit location or the Grand Rapids taproom.

Starting Tuesday, the Detroit taproom’s hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-1 a.m Thurs.-Sat. Call (313) 335-3440.

