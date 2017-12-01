First look at Founders in Detroit
A glass of B.A. Hops and Thang sits on the bar.
The beer is a blend of IPAs aged in rum barrels.
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit tap-room, at 456 Charlotte Street
opens to the public on Monday.
Visitors check out the 'Barrel Room' at Founders' Detroit tap-room.
The room can be separated from the main bar area and used for small special events.
The food menu includes a selection of sandwiches and small plate items.
The food menu includes a selection of sandwiches and small plate items.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company co-founder Dave Engbers.
Founders Brewing Company co-founder Dave Engbers.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
The new Founders Brewing taproom in Detroit evokes
The new Founders Brewing taproom in Detroit evokes some of the feel of the original in Grand Rapids, but on a smaller scale.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Heather O'Brien, a bartender at Founders' Detroit taproom,
Heather O'Brien, a bartender at Founders' Detroit taproom, pours a beer for a patron at Friday's media preview and contractor party.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit taproom includes
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit taproom includes a four-barrel brewing system that will be used to create specialty beers just for the Detroit pub.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit tap-room, at 456
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit tap-room, at 456 Charlotte Street, opens to the public on Monday. It hosted a contractor party and media preview on Friday.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit taproom includes
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit taproom includes a heated outdoor area for guests to gather.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit tap-room, at 456
Founders Brewing Company's Detroit tap-room, at 456 Charlotte Street, opens to the public on Monday. It hosted a contractor party and media preview on Friday.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Founders Brewing Company co-founder Dave Engbers talks
Founders Brewing Company co-founder Dave Engbers talks with guests at Friday's contractor party and media preview for the opening of the new taproom on Charlotte in Detroit.  Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
    Founders Brewing Company opens its Cass Corridor taproom Monday, giving one of the state’s largest beer-makers a presence in Detroit proper.

    The 14,000-square-foot brewery, bar and restaurant will open to the public at 3 p.m. Monday. It’s the second location for the 20-year-old Grand Rapids-based brewery.

    “Ultimately, we’re really excited about having a location tied to a neighborhood that’s growing like crazy,” said co-founder Dave Engbers. “It’s going to be fun for us to have a little bit of a presence on the east side here. We’ve been selling beer down here for 18 years or so.”

    There’s plentiful bar seating, high and low tables, outdoor seating and picnic tables (with heaters and fire pits to keep warm), and a polished back area called the Barrel Room that can be used for private events. In all, Founders Detroit seats 250. 

    The taproom will largely serve beers made in Grand Rapids, with some brews available exclusively at the Detroit location, which has a four-barrel brewing facility that can produce about eight kegs a week.

    Because it’s a taproom, the bar serves exclusively Founders beer. The beer is broken into three price classes, and can be ordered in a variety of glass sizes, including pints and pitchers. The highest class of beer will only be offered in 5- and 8-ounce glasses.

    The brew also appears on the food menu. The beer cheese dip is a blend of smoked Gouda, cream cheese, garlic and Founders Centennial IPA and Red’s Rye IPA. Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale is used to make several ingredients on the sandwich menu, including barbecue sauce, bratwurst, sauerkraut and mustard. The menu is largely bar food, sandwiches and salads. Nothing is fried; the wings are smoked.

    Food can be ordered from a server or at the bar. After 3 p.m. the buzzer system is used. Order food, and when your buzzer goes off, go to a register to collect it and cash out.

    The taproom also has a retail store with Founders merchandise and bottled beer to go.

    On Saturday at 11 a.m., Founders will start selling its highly sought-after CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) from its barrel-aged series via a online ticketing system.

    The taproom's mug club, limited to 800 members, sold out in about a day.

    Founders Taproom is at 456 Charlottte in Detroit. After Monday’s opening day, hours are 11 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. Must be 21 or older after 9 p.m.

    Call (313) 335-3440. Reservations not accepted.

