First look at Founders' Detroit taproom

Founders Brewing Company opens its Cass Corridor taproom Monday, giving one of the state’s largest beer-makers a presence in Detroit proper.

The 14,000-square-foot brewery, bar and restaurant will open to the public at 3 p.m. Monday. It’s the second location for the 20-year-old Grand Rapids-based brewery.

“Ultimately, we’re really excited about having a location tied to a neighborhood that’s growing like crazy,” said co-founder Dave Engbers. “It’s going to be fun for us to have a little bit of a presence on the east side here. We’ve been selling beer down here for 18 years or so.”

Buy Photo The new Founders Brewing taproom in Detroit evokes some of the feel of the original in Grand Rapids, but on a smaller scale. (Photo: Tom Gromak / The Detroit News)

There’s plentiful bar seating, high and low tables, outdoor seating and picnic tables (with heaters and fire pits to keep warm), and a polished back area called the Barrel Room that can be used for private events. In all, Founders Detroit seats 250.

The taproom will largely serve beers made in Grand Rapids, with some brews available exclusively at the Detroit location, which has a four-barrel brewing facility that can produce about eight kegs a week.

Because it’s a taproom, the bar serves exclusively Founders beer. The beer is broken into three price classes, and can be ordered in a variety of glass sizes, including pints and pitchers. The highest class of beer will only be offered in 5- and 8-ounce glasses.

The brew also appears on the food menu. The beer cheese dip is a blend of smoked Gouda, cream cheese, garlic and Founders Centennial IPA and Red’s Rye IPA. Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale is used to make several ingredients on the sandwich menu, including barbecue sauce, bratwurst, sauerkraut and mustard. The menu is largely bar food, sandwiches and salads. Nothing is fried; the wings are smoked.

Food can be ordered from a server or at the bar. After 3 p.m. the buzzer system is used. Order food, and when your buzzer goes off, go to a register to collect it and cash out.

The taproom also has a retail store with Founders merchandise and bottled beer to go.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Founders will start selling its highly sought-after CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) from its barrel-aged series via a online ticketing system.

The taproom's mug club, limited to 800 members, sold out in about a day.

Founders Taproom is at 456 Charlottte in Detroit. After Monday’s opening day, hours are 11 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. Must be 21 or older after 9 p.m.

Call (313) 335-3440. Reservations not accepted.

