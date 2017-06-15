Actor John Boyega (Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Disney)

An intense new trailer for “Detroit,” Kathryn Bigelow’s film about the 1967 Detroit riots, was released Thursday.

The trailer centers on the interrogation of a character played by “Star Wars” actor John Boyega.

The film’s first trailer was unveiled in April.

“Detroit,” which also stars John Krasinski, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and Jason Mitchell, opens Aug. 4. It was mostly shot in the Boston area during summer 2016.

In addition, another trailer for the film featuring some of the real people who lived through the events depicted in the film was also released Thursday. In it, Bigelow talks about the film, along with former Detroit chief of police Ike McKinnon, former security guard Melvin Dismukes (whom Boyega plays in the film) and others.

DETROIT is the untold true story of real events. Now hear from the people who witnessed it. pic.twitter.com/VbMlCO5Uoj — DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) June 15, 2017

