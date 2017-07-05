The film about the 1967 Detroit riots will screen July 30, following its July 25 world premiere at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

“Detroit,” which stars John Boyega (above.) Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and John Krasinski and centers on the explosive incident at the Algiers Motel, opens Aug. 4. (Photo: MGM)

This year’s Traverse City Film Festival will be getting a heavy dose of “Detroit.”

Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated film about the 1967 Detroit riots will be the film fest’s closing night selection, TCFF officials announced Wednesday. The film will screen at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Traverse City State Theatre.

The TCFF screening will follow the film’s world premiere at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on July 25. Ticket details for members of the general public for the Fox screening have not yet been announced.

Tickets for the TCFF go on sale to members of the general public on July 15. Film Fest members can get tickets at the festival’s main box office beginning at 10 a.m. July 9 or online at tcff.org beginning at 6 p.m. July 9.

The Traverse City Film Festival, founded by Oscar-winning Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore, is now in its 13th year. This year’s festival will feature more than 140 titles, including shorts, classics and independent selections.

“Detroit,” which stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and John Krasinski and centers on the explosive incident at the Algiers Motel, opens Aug. 4.

