Mark your calendar: Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit riots film is opening a week early in Detroit and nine other markets

The film, which centers on the Algiers Motel incident during the riots, will celebrate its world premiere on Tuesday. (Photo: MGM)

If you’re waiting to see “Detroit,” your wait just got cut by a week.

Kathryn Bigelow’s incendiary film about the 1967 Detroit riots will now open July 28 at two area theaters, the AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights and the Detroit Bel Air Luxury Cinema, part of an early 10-city rollout for the film. It still opens nationwide on Aug. 4.

The first screenings at the AMC John R begin at 7:00 p.m. on July 27; advance tickets are available at tickets.detroit.movie. Advance tickets for the Bel Air are not yet available online.

The film, which centers on the Algiers Motel incident during the riots, will celebrate its world premiere on Tuesday at the Fox Theatre. Bigelow and members of the film’s cast, including John Boyega and Anthony Mackie, are scheduled to attend the gala premiere event.

Members of the film’s cast will be visiting various stops in Detroit promoting the film beginning on Sunday, including the Motown Museum, Gleaners Food Bank and American Coney Island.

“Detroit” is also opening early in Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

