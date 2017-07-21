Want to attend the world premiere of ‘Detroit’ on July 25? Keep reading...

John Boyega stars in “Detroit.” (Photo: Detroit News file)

Kathryn Bigelow, John Boyega, Will Poulter... and you!

“Detroit,” the film highlighting the 1967 uprising in the city, is celebrating its world premiere at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday, and the Detroit News is giving out a pair of tickets for one lucky winner to attend.

Cast and crew members expected at the premiere include Bigelow, the film’s Academy Award-winning director; Boyega, who stars as Finn in the new “Star Wars” movies and “We’re the Millers” standout Poulter. Also expected are Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Kaitlyn Dever, Malcolm David Kelley, and more.

The screening is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday; doors open at 6:30. No one under 18 will be admitted, and the winner is expected to dress in business attire.

The tickets guarantee two seats to the premiere.

In order to enter, send your first name and last name and a phone number in an email to contest@detroitnews.com by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Include “Detroit contest” in the subject line. The winner will be notified on Monday, July 24.

“Detroit” opens in theaters Aug. 4. Before that it will close out the Traverse City Film Festival on July 30.

Check out the trailers below:

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tnFay1