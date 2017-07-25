Buy Photo Director Kathryn Bigelow and many of the film’s stars — including John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Saginaw’s own Algee Smith — were in town this week for a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s world premiere at the Fox Theatre. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Woodward Avenue is getting a taste of Hollywood star power Tuesday night during the red carpet premiere of “Detroit.”

Director Kathryn Bigelow and many of the film’s stars — including John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Saginaw’s own Algee Smith — were in town this week for a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s world premiere at the Fox Theatre.

The historic Detroit venue has a small role in the film, which was largely shot in the Boston area.

Motown great Martha Reeves, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, former Detroit Police Chief Isaiah McKinnon and Georgetown University sociology professor, author and Detroit native Michael Eric Dyson were among celebrities spotted at the world premiere.

John Conyers III saw the movie with his mother, former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers, and both were amazed by the striking resemblance actor Laz Alonso has with his father, U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit.

“It was incredible to see the story come to life and also to see Laz play my father,” said Conyers III. “He looks just like him.”

The film, directed by Academy Award-winner Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal, covers the racially charged July 1967 uprising and focuses specifically on a heated incident in the now-leveled Algiers Motel where three young African-American men were shot and killed, and several others beaten.

Buy Photo The marquee at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Tuesday advertises the world premiere of the film “Detroit,” which centers on an incident at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 riots. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

Three white Detroit Police officers and one African-American security guard were charged with their murders but found not guilty.

Actor Chris Chalk ,who played officer Frank in the raid on the blind pig, said this is the best reception that he's ever had for a film.

“I love the city. I think it’s great,” said Chalk, who said he’s filming in Cape Cod, but he and his wife flew in to Detroit for the premiere. “I didn't want to miss this.”

