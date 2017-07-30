Buy Photo Anthony Mackie, who plays “Greene,” and the rest of the cast enjoy a laugh at Tuesday’s “Detroit” premiere at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

While the summer box office remains down from last year, audiences are still turning out for some of the buzzier specialty releases.

Annapurna Pictures rolled out the Kathryn Bigelow film “Detroit,” about an incident during the 1967 riots, a week before its nationwide launch in 20 theaters in 10 markets including Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Atlanta.

“We were doing early word of mouth screenings, and they were very strong. People were hanging in the lobby of theaters after talking and talking. We decided to kick-start the conversation early,” Annapurna distribution president Erik Lomis said. “We’re really excited to launch this picture.”

“Detroit” earned a strong $365,455 from the limited launch.

