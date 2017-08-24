Booklyn is under siege and Brittany Snow and Dave Bautista flee for cover in this caustic drama

Brittany Snow and Dave Bautista are on the move in “Bushwick.” (Photo: RLJ Entertainment)

Getting off at her subway stop in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Lucy (Brittany Snow) notices something is wrong: there are no people, anywhere. The first signs of life she sees are from a man who comes running down into the station, his arms flailing wildly in circles. He’s on fire.

This unfolds in the stunning opening shot of “Bushwick,” the tense, eerily timely new thriller from directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. As the shot rolls on, Lucy exits the subway to find gunfire in the streets and a state of martial law. Armed troops are patrolling the streets and gunning down anyone in sight. Chaos reigns. What is going on?

“Is this 9/11 again?” Lucy asks Stupe (ex-pro wrestler and Galaxy Guardian Dave Bautista), an ex-military man whose apartment she winds up inside while seeking shelter. “No, it’s different. It’s more tactical,” he tells her. “This isn’t an attack. It’s an invasion.”

Lucy and Stupe team up to find a way out of the danger zone, one block at a time. Murnion and Milott follow them as if they’re running beside them, filming them in a series of long steadicam tracking shots (burying cuts here and there along the way), creating a palpable sense of tension, panic and fear along the way.

“Bushwick” is an uncompromising film that makes the most of whatever budget constraints it was filmed under and has a from-the-ground-up realism that makes it almost uncomfortable to watch.

And recent news events, particularly the uprising in Charlottesville earlier this month, give it a strange plausibility that make it feel not too far off from reality. Let’s hope that’s not the case.

‘Bushwick’

GRADE: B+

Not rated, contains violence and language

Running time: 94 minutes

