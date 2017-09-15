Simone Bucio, left, and Eden Villavicencio in “The Untamed.” (Photo: Cinépolis Distribución)

In honor of Hispanic History Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, Cinema Detroit is presenting its first ever Cine Mexico Now program.

The film series includes seven films from Mexican filmmakers, stretching from science fiction to film noir to family friendly fare. The program begins Sunday with “Tesoros,” which translates to “Treasures,” an adventure about several children looking for buried treasure off the coast of Mexico.

“We wanted to show the wide variety of films coming out of Mexico,” says Cinema Detroit programmer Paula Guthat. “I’m super excited for people to see these films.”

The films run Sundays and Wednesdays. Sunday’s opener, which begins at 5 p.m., includes a post-screening reception that will include food, drink and a live performance by a mariachi band.

Other films in the series include:

“Tales of an Immoral Couple,” the story of high school sweethearts who meet up 25 years after graduation (Sept. 24 and Sept. 27);

“The Other One,” a 1946 film that went on to be remade as “Dead Ringer” (Oct. 1 and 4);

“The Night Guard,” which follows a security guard who witnesses a brutal crime one night while on duty (Oct. 8 and 11);

“The Untamed,” a sci-fi outing about a couple brought to a cabin in the woods where their marital fires are stoked by a mysterious creature (Oct. 15 and 18);

“Chavela,” a documentary about singer Chavela Vargas and her late-career triumph (Oct. 22 and 25).

Additionally, there will be a special showing of “I Dream in Another Language” with director Ernesto Contreras on hand for a Q&A on Sept. 23.

Films in the series were hand-picked from from other film festivals around the world, Guthat says. The series carries the support of the Mexican Consulate of Detroit.

For Guthat, Cine Mexico Now is a way to support Mexican cinema and Detroit’s Hispanic community and also reinforce the theater’s aim.

“It’s part of our mission to show the best films, no matter what language they’re in,” she says.

Cine Mexico Now

Begins Sunday and runs Sundays and Wednesdays through Oct. 25

Cinema Detroit, 4126 3rd Ave., Detroit

Tickets $10

cinemadetroit.org

