Netflix documentary goes behind the scenes with the singer, from the release of ‘Joanne’ to her Super Bowl halftime show

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” follows Lady Gaga from the recording and release of her 2016 album “Joanne” through her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl. (Photo: Netflix)

Lady Gaga is in Wal-Mart. Camera crew in tow, she’s buying copies of her new album, “Joanne,” as part of a social media stunt. Later, she’s looking over the footage with members of her team, wondering if it made her seem relatable, down to Earth, while mid-flight on her private jet.

Let’s end the suspense: Lady Gaga is neither relatable or down to Earth, inasmuch as no superstar pop entertainer at her level is relatable or down to Earth. But Gaga’s new Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” is an engaging portrait of the pop singer, and it catches some very human moments from the woman born Stefanie Germanotta.

“Five Foot Two” covers Gaga from the recording and release of her 2016 album “Joanne” through her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl. Directed and shot by Chris Moukarbel (“Banksy Does New York”), it catches her at home, in her studio, in meetings with execs and dodging paparazzi on the streets, i.e. the day-to-day dealings of one of the world’s most famous living artists.

The warmest moments come from a meeting between Gaga and her grandmother, as they go over the personal belongings of Gaga’s aunt, Joanne, who died when she was 19 and is the namesake of the new album. As for dirt, Moukarbel catches Gaga in an unguarded moment reacting to some of Madonna’s comments about her. (Like Madonna in “Truth or Dare,” Gaga also pops her top for the camera.)

There are no talking heads or outside voices giving context to the proceedings, not that you need any. “Five Foot Two” offers an intimate look at Gaga behind the scenes and beyond the fame.

‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’

GRADE: B

Not rated: Nudity, language

Running time: 100 minutes

