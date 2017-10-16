Share This Story!
Special ‘8 Mile’ red carpet screening set for Nov. 8
Proceeds from the event will benefit The Verses Project, a branch of the Community Music School — Detroit
Michael H. Hodges, The Detroit News
Published 8:01 p.m. ET Oct. 16, 2017 | Updated 8:03 p.m. ET Oct. 16, 2017
In honor of the 15th anniversary of Eminem’s iconic film, “8 Mile,” Shady Records will bring it back to the big screen with a special red carpet premiere at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Detroit’s Bel Air Luxury Cinema.
Tickets are $8 and go on sale Wednesday, October 18th, 2017. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Verses Project, a branch of the Community Music School — Detroit.
The Bel Air Luxury Cinema is located at 10100 W. 8 Mile in Detroit.
