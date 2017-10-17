Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday

Eminem performs with members of D12 at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit on March 13, 2003, during a party commemorating the DVD release of his film “8 Mile.” (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

The “8 Mile” anniversary celebration is expanding.

In honor of the film’s 15th anniversary, a screening of the Curtis Hanson-directed, Eminem-starring 2002 film will be held at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Nov. 8. It was announced Tuesday that Saint Andrew’s Hall will host an official after-party for the film the following day, Nov. 9.

The party will be hosted by WJLB’s Bushman, who appeared in the movie, and will feature a rap battle hosted by Quest Mcody. Detroit rapper Miz Korona, who also appeared in “8 Mile,” is slated to perform at the show.

Tickets for the event, $20 general admission and $50 VIP, will go on sale at noon Wednesday.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Verses Project, a music education initiative through Michigan State University.

Tickets for the “8 Mile” screening are $8 and also go on sale at noon Wednesday through Shady Records’ website, shadyrecords.com, and the Bel Air Theatre’s website.

