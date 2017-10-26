Blake Lively stars in oddball thriller about sight, marriage and freezing dead birds

Jason Clarke, left, and Blake Lively star in “All I See Is You,” in which Lively plays a blind woman who regains her sight. (Photo: Roland Neveu / AP)

Blake Lively exists in a strange stratosphere of movie stardom where the oddly left-of-center movies she makes seem to only exist in their own realm, in their own genre. They’re not thrillers, they’re not dramas, they’re Blake Lively Movies.

“The Age of Adeline” was a movie where Blake Lively didn’t age, “The Shallows” was a movie where Blake Lively was circled by a shark and made friends with a seagull named Steven Seagull. Now comes “All I See Is You,” a movie where Blake Lively is blind, but only temporarily. And it is the most Blake Lively-ian experience yet.

Lively stars as Gina, who has been blind since a childhood accident killed her parents and took her sight. She lives in Bangkok, for some reason, with her husband, James (Jason Clarke), and is seeking treatment to restore her vision. When she gets it, it brings clarity ... to the shaky foundation of their marriage?

That’s a swerve, but it’s indicative of this peculiar thriller, which mixes honest and upfront questions about long-term relationships with truly bizarre moments that go more or less unexplained (a bird smacks into a window and Gina stuffs it into a glass bottle and freezes it; Gina side-hustles as a guitar teacher and ends up stealing a talent show spotlight from her student to put her husband on blast in song).

Directed by the once-pedigreed Marc Foster (“Monster’s Ball”), “All I See Is You” has been sitting on a shelf for more than a year, and you can see why. Somewhere in this interestingly shot mystery there’s an exploration of identity, masculinity and marital discord, but those themes are obscured by the sublime, strange Blake Liveliness of it all.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

‘All I See is You’

GRADE: C-

Rated R for strong sexual content/nudity, and language

Running time: 110 minutes

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yQDLn2