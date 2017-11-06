The ’90s on Maple secret cinema film series with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham continues Monday, Nov. 27 with a movie from the year 1995. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ’90s on Maple secret cinema film series with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham continues Monday, Nov. 27 with the year 1995.

It was the year that Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” was at the top of the charts, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murder and the San Francisco 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers in the Super Bowl.

Because its secret cinema, we can’t tell you which 1995 flick Graham will show, but we can give a clue: it didn’t win any Oscars, but the film and its star did win an MTV Movie Award.

More clues will be revealed every Wednesday and Friday before the film. To be honest, for this one, the less clues the better!

Tickets to the 7:30 screening are $8, and include a small popcorn. Purchase the night of, or visit DetroitNews.com/90sonMaple to get tickets, or for a chance to win tickets. Stick around after the film for a discussion.

The Maple Theatre is at 4135 W. Maple in Bloomfield Township.

