Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in director Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.” (Photo: Niko Tavernise)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

That’s true at the movies at least, as major blockbusters — hello, “Star Wars” — line up alongside the movies that will be taking home gold statues throughout awards season. Even if you’ve skipped the other 11 months of the year, you can still play catch up in December and know what you’re talking about when it comes to the year in film.

Beyond the biggies, there are smaller films just looking to entertain audiences looking to relax their brain. Besides, there has to be something to watch when “Star Wars” is sold out.

Here’s a look at the films due out over the holiday season, as well as the awards fare, like “The Post,” that will trickle into local theaters after the Christmas decorations are hauled away:

Blockbusters

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi:” So far, “Beauty and the Beast” is the year’s top-grossing film, a title it will in all likelihood relinquish once this juggernaut is unleashed on the public. The final scene in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” reintroduced Mark Hamil’s Luke Skywalker, bearded and living in seclusion, thus setting the stage for this sequel. Director Rian Johnson has nothing less than the weight of the world resting on his shoulders with this film. May the Force be with him. (Dec. 15)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle:” It’s not a remake, it’s a sequel to the 1995 film, which starred Robin Williams and a whole mess of jungle creatures run amok in suburbia. The Rock — er, sorry, Dwayne Johnson — stars alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black, stand-ins for a group of teenagers locked inside the Jumanji board game. Native Detroiter Jake Kasdan (“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” “Zero Effect”) directs. (Dec. 20)

“Pitch Perfect 3:” The Pitches are back. Few expected 2012’s “Pitch Perfect” — a musical comedy about a college singing group — to launch a franchise, but here we are. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas return, this time putting their voices together for a USO tour. Hopefully they make beautiful music together with their mouths, especially considering 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2” hit more than its share of sour notes. (Dec. 22)

Awards bait

“The Disaster Artist:” James Franco directs and stars in this film about the making of “The Room,” the best bad movie ever made. A familiarity with Tommy Wiseau’s original catastrophe enhances the experience but is not necessary. “The Disaster Artist” has a giddy charm all its own. (Dec. 8)

“Darkest Hour:” Gary Oldman has played Beethoven, Dracula and Sid Vicious, so why wouldn’t he play Winston Churchill, too? Oldman dons a fat suit and extensive prosthetics for this WWII tale, which works as an accompaniment to the summer hit “Dunkirk.” Right now, the Best Actor Oscar is Oldman’s to lose. (Dec. 8)

“The Post:” Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep starring in Steven Spielberg’s story of the Washington Post’s publication of the Pentagon Papers? Why, it doesn’t get any Oscar-ier than that. In a year where the Best Picture race is totally up in the air, this could be a safe bet to take home the evening’s big prize. (Dec. 22)

“The Shape of Water:” With his latest film, Guillermo del Toro has crafted a monster movie parable that acts as a tribute to Old Hollywood, as well a commentary on xenophobia. It’s quite an accomplishment, and cast members Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer all get a chance to shine. (Dec. 22)

“I, Tonya:” This irreverent biopic deconstructs the Tonya Harding story, and the figure skater’s involvement in the infamous attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan (which took place in Detroit, you’ll remember). A fine cast is highlighted by Margot Robbie’s Harding and a monstrous Allison Janney as her abusive mother. (January TBD)

“Phantom Thread:” In what is supposedly his final screen performance, Daniel Day Lewis stars as a 1950s fashion designer whose meticulous life is disrupted by love (Vicky Krieps plays his foil) in the latest from Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed Lewis to his second (of three) Oscars in “There Will Be Blood.” (January TBD)

“Molly’s Game:” Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing”) makes his directorial debut with this fast-paced (it’s Sorkin, what did you expect?) tale of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain in a fiery performance), a onetime Olympic-bound ski champion who runs an elite Hollywood poker ring. Kevin Costner, Idris Elba and Michael Cera co-star. (Dec. 25)

“Call Me By Your Name:” A gorgeous Italian-set romance about a teenager (Timothée Chalamet in a breakout performance) who falls for his family’s houseguest (Armie Hammer) in the summer of 1983. The film won the Best Feature Film award at this week’s Gotham Awards, kicking off a big awards season to come. (Jan. 19)

Crowd pleasers

“The Greatest Showman:” Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum in this musical biopic about the beginnings of the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya co-star. (Dec. 20)

“Father Figures:” A road comedy with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as two brothers who set off to find their real father. With Ving Rhames, Glenn Close, Katt Williams, Terry Bradshaw and Christopher Walken. (Dec. 22)

“Just Getting Started:” In this action comedy from writer-director Ron Shelton (“Bull Durham,” “White Men Can’t Jump”), Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones star as two former rivals who team up to take down an enemy. Rene Russo co-stars. (Dec. 8)

“Ferdinand:” In this animated family comedy, pro-wrestler John Cena voices Ferdinand, a Spanish fighting bull who wants more from life than what is expected. Also with the voices of Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson and Bobby Cannavale. (Dec. 15)

The rest

“Wonder Wheel:” In Woody Allen’s latest, Kate Winslet stars as a former actress, unhappily married to an abusive alcoholic (Jim Belushi) and caught in an affair with the same man as her stepdaughter. (Dec. 15)

“Downsizing:” Matt Damon shrinks himself down to 5 inches tall in this story that takes so many left turns that early audiences have been left baffled, and not necessarily in a good way. Alexander Payne (“About Schmidt”) directs. (Dec. 22)

“All the Money in the World:” Ridley Scott’s latest — which centers on J. Paul Getty’s inheritance fight — is already notorious after Kevin Spacey’s performance in the film was removed and replaced at the 11th hour by Christopher Plummer. (Dec. 22)

“The Ballad of Lefty Brown:” Bill Pullman stars in this dusty western as a man out to avenge the death of his friend (Peter Fonda). Jim Caviezel and Kathy Baker co-star. (Dec. 15)

“Hostiles:” An extremely bleak western with Christian Bale as a haunted soldier tasked with bringing a Cheyenne war chief home to his native land. Scott Cooper (“Out of the Furnace,” “Crazy Heart”) directs. (January TBD)

