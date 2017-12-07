The drama has been named the year’s best film; other winners include ‘Three Billboards’ and ‘Get Out’

Willem Dafoe, left, was named the Best Supporting Actor by the Detroit Film Critics Society for his work in “The Florida Project.” (Photo: A24 Films)

Detroit has a lot of love for Florida.

“The Florida Project” was chosen as the year’s best movie by the Detroit Film Critics Society, which announced its picks for its end of 2017 awards on Thursday.

“Florida Project” helmer Sean Baker was chosen as Best Director, and Willem Dafoe was named the DFCS’ Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film, about a desolate motel outside the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

James Franco was named Best Actor by the group for his work in “The Disaster Artist,” his tribute to one of the worst movies ever made, “The Room,” which opens in local theaters on Friday. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s” Frances McDormand was named Best Actress, and the movie’s script was named Best Screenplay. (“Three Billboards” screenwriter Martin McDonagh is a previous DFCS champ, having won the group’s Best Newcomer award in 2008 for “In Bruges.”)

Best Supporting Actress honors went to “I, Tonya’s” mean mother Allison Janney. The film about Olympic skating star Tonya Harding is scheduled to open locally next month.

The award for Best Ensemble went to “The Post,” Steven Spielberg’s thriller about the Washington Post’s printing of the Pentagon Papers in the early 1970s. The movie is set to open in area theaters on Dec. 22.

Writer-director Jordan Peele was honored with the Breakthrough award for his first film, “Get Out.” The horror hit was released in February and has been gaining a lot of awards season momentum in recent weeks.

Other winners include “Baby Driver” for Best Use of Music, a new category added this year; “The LEGO Batman Movie” for Best Animated Feature; and “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” the Netflix look at the making of 1999’s Andy Kaufman biopic “Man on the Moon,” for Best Documentary.

The Detroit Film Critics Society was founded in 2007 and is composed of 19 film critics working in and around the Detroit area.

The full list of nominees and winners is below, winners are in bold.

BEST PICTURE

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Patrick Stewart, “Logan”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me By Your Name”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Melissa Leo, “Novitiate”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

BEST ENSEMBLE

“The Big Sick”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Wind River”

BREAKTHROUGH

Timothee Chalamet – Actor (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Gal Gadot – Actress (“Wonder Woman”)

Tiffany Haddish – Actress (“Girls Trip”)

Caleb Landry Jones – Actor (“Get Out,” “American Made,” “The Florida Project,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

Jordan Peele – Writer/Director (“Get Out”)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Defiant Ones”

“Kedi”

“Human Flow”

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond”

“Step”

“Strong Island”

“Whose Streets?”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

“Cars 3”

“Coco”

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

BEST USE OF MUSIC

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Good Time”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

