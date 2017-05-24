Annie & Rod Capps (Photo: The Ark)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Annie & Rod Capps

Sound:Roots-y folk with a bit of twang.

History:This folk duo have been a staple of the southeastern Michigan music scene since the 1980s. The Capps have racked up Detroit Music Awards nominations and were Kerrville New Folk Finalists in 2010 and 2012.

Next:Backed by a five-piece band, Annie & Rod Capps will play June 2 at the Ark. The show celebrates the 10th anniversary of their fifth album “In This Town,” which the band considers to be a milestone in their long career. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and local singer-songwriter Dave Boutette will open the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Ark is at 316 S. Main in Ann Arbor. Call (734) 761-1451 or visit theark.org. Visit maynardmusic.com for more info on the duo.

Melody Baetens

