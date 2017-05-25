Chris Cornell gives his last performance Wednesday at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Hours later he was found dead at the MGM Grand. (Photo: Crystal Miller / Special to The Detroit News)

People are interested in staying in the Detroit hotel room where rocker Chris Cornell took his own life last week, but it may be difficult booking it.

Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead with “a band around his neck” at about midnight May 17th in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, according to police.

Yvette Monet, a spokeswoman for Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International, the owner of the MGM Grand Detroit, confirmed in an email Thursday “there have been some requests to our reservation centers.”

But it’s not clear if the hotel has opened the room for stays and there’s no way to ensure reservations for it.

“None of our hotels can guarantee a specific room when a reservation is being booked — only a room type,” Monet said.

Detroit Police said Cornell committed suicide in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit shortly after he and Soundgarden performed at the Fox Theatre.

He spoke to his wife over the phone before his death. His wife, Vicky Cornell, later told police her husband slurred his words, sounded groggy and kept repeating: “I’m just tired.”

She also told investigators she asked the band’s bodyguard to check on her husband. The bodyguard busted into the room and found Cornell on the bathroom floor “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck,” according to a police report.

Detectives later learned the bodyguard had given Cornell, a recovering addict, two doses of Ativan, an anti-anxiety medicine, according to the report.

The Wayne County medical Examiner’s Office declared his death a suicide by hanging.

An attorney for Cornell’s family said the singer may have exceeded the recommended dosage of his anti-anxiety medication.

Soundgarden was one of the biggest groups in the 1990s alternative rock movement, and a key part of the Seattle scene that also spawned Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

In addition to music, Chris Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Cornell's family plans to hold a private funeral for the singer Friday in Los Angeles.

