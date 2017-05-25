The reunited rock group will play the new downtown arena Nov. 2; tickets on sale June 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band's second residency, "Guns N' Roses - An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!" on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

So much for “Not In This Lifetime.” How about twice in two years?

Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime” tour will circle back to Detroit on November 2 at Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 3, with pre-sales and VIP packages going on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices are TBA.

GNR’s classic lineup — Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen — kicked off its reunion tour with a raucous evening at Ford Field in June 2016. The outing has since circled the globe, and is now back in the U.S. for a fall run of arena dates.

The fall trek begins October 8 in Philadelphia and wraps Nov. 25 in Los Angeles. The band has also announced a series of UK, North American and South American stadium dates for summer 2018.

The GNR date joins a crowded concert calendar at the new downtown arena, which opens with a string of September Kid Rock dates and also includes appearances by Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Halsey and Janet Jackson.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rY0okZ