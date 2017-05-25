The reunited rock group will play the new downtown arena Nov. 2; tickets on sale June 3
So much for “Not In This Lifetime.” How about twice in two years?
Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime” tour will circle back to Detroit on November 2 at Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Thursday.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 3, with pre-sales and VIP packages going on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices are TBA.
GNR’s classic lineup — Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen — kicked off its reunion tour with a raucous evening at Ford Field in June 2016. The outing has since circled the globe, and is now back in the U.S. for a fall run of arena dates.
The fall trek begins October 8 in Philadelphia and wraps Nov. 25 in Los Angeles. The band has also announced a series of UK, North American and South American stadium dates for summer 2018.
The GNR date joins a crowded concert calendar at the new downtown arena, which opens with a string of September Kid Rock dates and also includes appearances by Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Halsey and Janet Jackson.
