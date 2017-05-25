Guns and Roses reunite at Ford Field in Detroit
Guns N' Roses original members, from left, lead guitarist
Guns N' Roses original members, from left, lead guitarist Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan perform "Mr. Brownstone," the second song of the night as the legendary rock band kicks off its 2016 "Not In This Lifetime" tour at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, June 23, 2016.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Lead guitarist Slash rocks out on the opening song
Lead guitarist Slash rocks out on the opening song "It's So Easy" as Guns N' Roses kicks off its 2016 "Not In This Lifetime" tour at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, June 23, 2016.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Axl Rose belts out a song from atop a speaker cabinet
Axl Rose belts out a song from atop a speaker cabinet during G-n-R's concert at Ford Field in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan struts across the
Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan struts across the stage.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Lead guitarist Slash leaps off the drum riser near
Lead guitarist Slash leaps off the drum riser near Axl Rose during "Mr. Brownstone," the second song of the night.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Guns N' Roses kicks off its 2016 "Not In This Lifetime"
Guns N' Roses kicks off its 2016 "Not In This Lifetime" tour at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, June 23, 2016.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    The reunited rock group will play the new downtown arena Nov. 2; tickets on sale June 3

    So much for “Not In This Lifetime.” How about twice in two years?

    Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime” tour will circle back to Detroit on November 2 at Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Thursday.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 3, with pre-sales and VIP packages going on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices are TBA.

    GNR’s classic lineup — Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen — kicked off its reunion tour with a raucous evening at Ford Field in June 2016. The outing has since circled the globe, and is now back in the U.S. for a fall run of arena dates.

    The fall trek begins October 8 in Philadelphia and wraps Nov. 25 in Los Angeles. The band has also announced a series of UK, North American and South American stadium dates for summer 2018.

    The GNR date joins a crowded concert calendar at the new downtown arena, which opens with a string of September Kid Rock dates and also includes appearances by Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Halsey and Janet Jackson.

    agraham@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2284

    @grahamorama

